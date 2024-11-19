Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Filing false rape cases now punishable by 3 years in jail in Lahore

In a move to deter the filing of baseless sexual assault allegations, Lahore authorities have announced that individuals lodging false rape cases will face up to three years in prison under the Anti-Rape Act.

The city’s Investigation Wing is currently drafting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the effective implementation of this law. According to officials, this step aims to uphold justice and protect individuals from false accusations that can ruin lives.

Police data reveals a troubling trend: nearly 47% of the reported sexual assault cases in Lahore this year were deemed baseless during investigations. Out of over 400 cases examined, 70 accused individuals were found to be innocent. Presently, 800 cases are still under investigation, while the remaining have been referred to the courts.

A key procedural question—whether the plaintiff in such cases will be the investigating officer or the victim—remains under consideration. A police spokesperson emphasized that clarity on this matter is expected soon.

“The implementation of these provisions under the Anti-Rape Act will significantly reduce the prevalence of false allegations, ensuring that justice is served,” said the spokesperson.

The move underscores a commitment to balance the rights of victims with safeguarding against malicious claims, strengthening public trust in the justice system.

