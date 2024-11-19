Revised winter timings for federal schools announced

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced revised schedules for federal schools to adapt to the upcoming winter season. A formal notification outlining the new timings has been issued.

Revised School Timings

Morning Shift: Schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Fridays: A shortened schedule from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Evening Shift: Classes will run from 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

Parents and students are encouraged to take note of these changes and adjust their routines accordingly.