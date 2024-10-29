Fia Summons Mdcat Top Scorers Over Exam Leak Suspicion

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned students who scored 97% in the MDCAT test for admissions to government medical and dental colleges and universities.

Students with 97% scores in MDCAT have been called to the FIA Cybercrime Office in Karachi.

According to the notice issued by the FIA, students are instructed to appear at the FIA Cybercrime Circle on November 1 at 12 PM.

The notice states that it is practically impossible for any student to achieve such high scores, and there are suspicions that the students may be involved in the exam leak or are aware of the facts.

The Deputy Director of FIA Cybercrime said that statements from the students will be recorded to ensure a fair process.

According to Cybercrime officials, a mock test may also be conducted for the students in the office, and legal action will be taken based on the available evidence on record.

Officials noted that the summoned students belong to various higher secondary education boards.

The Sindh High Court has ordered MDCAT to be retaken within four weeks.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University to conduct a new MDCAT entrance examination in the wake of controversies.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the order following a petition that highlighted discrepancies in the original exam, including questions that were found to be outside the approved syllabus, as reported by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).