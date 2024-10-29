Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FIA summons MDCAT top scorers over exam leak suspicion

Fia Summons Mdcat Top Scorers Over Exam Leak Suspicion

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned students who scored 97% in the MDCAT test for admissions to government medical and dental colleges and universities.

Students with 97% scores in MDCAT have been called to the FIA Cybercrime Office in Karachi.

According to the notice issued by the FIA, students are instructed to appear at the FIA Cybercrime Circle on November 1 at 12 PM.

The notice states that it is practically impossible for any student to achieve such high scores, and there are suspicions that the students may be involved in the exam leak or are aware of the facts.

The Deputy Director of FIA Cybercrime said that statements from the students will be recorded to ensure a fair process.

According to Cybercrime officials, a mock test may also be conducted for the students in the office, and legal action will be taken based on the available evidence on record.

Officials noted that the summoned students belong to various higher secondary education boards.

The Sindh High Court has ordered MDCAT to be retaken within four weeks.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University to conduct a new MDCAT entrance examination in the wake of controversies.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the order following a petition that highlighted discrepancies in the original exam, including questions that were found to be outside the approved syllabus, as reported by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

MDCAT 2024: IHC orders SZABIST to reconduct Test amid controversies

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search