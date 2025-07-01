4,400 teachers’ vacancies announced in Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that in the upcoming quarter, the provincial government will recruit 4,400 new teachers, establish four new IBA Community Colleges, and initiate the process of granting financial autonomy to 34,000 schools.

Additionally, thousands of deserving students will be awarded scholarships through the Sindh Education Endowment Fund.

In a statement, Memon said that a substantial sum of Rs. 326.5 billion has been allocated for the health sector, with priority funding being released. Expansion of institutions such as SIUT, PPHI, NICVD, and Chandka Medical College Hospital, along with upgrades to ambulance services, are among the top government priorities.

He further noted that special development projects for Karachi, including roads, water, sewerage, and mass transit systems, will soon be launched. After the rollout of 50 electric buses, another 100 will be deployed by August. Subsidies for 200,000 farmers under the Benazir Hari Card program are also being issued in phases.

Sharjeel Memon reiterated that the implementation of development projects remains the Sindh government’s top priority. These initiatives aim to support the economy and provide immediate relief to the public. He assured that the Sindh government will fulfill all promises made to the people.