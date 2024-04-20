UET suspends on-campus classes on Punjab government's orders

LAHORE – The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Saturday suspended on-campus classes and hostel stays in compliance with the directives of the Punjab government.
In a notification issued by the Registrar's Office, the UET stated that on-campus classes will remain suspended from Sunday (April 21) until Tuesday (April 23).
Both the UET Main Campus and the New Campus will remain closed until April 23 and all departments will arrange online classes during these days. This arrangement will cover all programmes from Sunday (weekend programmes) until Tuesday (all programmes).
Furthermore, hostels at the UET Main Campus will be completely closed effective immediately. Hostel residents, except foreign students, were told to vacate their rooms by 4:00 PM on Saturday.
However, it was not clear until Saturday evening that why the Punjab government has suspended on-campus classes at the UET.
