No instant relief for Pakistanis in inflated electricity bills as IMF turns down subsidy plan despite protests

KARACHI – Crisis hit Pakistan is drawing up a strategy to reduce power tariffs amid huge protests against inflated electricity bills, and in recent development, Islamabad approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to the public.

The grim situation triggered huge protests as global lenders put South Asian under stern conditions to end all subsidies and to collect revenue targets aimed at reviving the dilapidating economy.

Amid the uncontrolled situation, the caretaker government has shared a plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to the masses, however, there is no instant relief for the people, who are bearing the brunt amid the economic meltdown.

Media reports suggest that interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar holds virtual talks with IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz and the latter asked for a written plan from the interim government for electricity bill collection and relief measures.

It was reported that government got no directives from IMF to reduce the price of electricity, and it is likely that bills will be collected in installments.

Meanwhile, nationwide protests and shutterdown strikes continued unabated as people are burning bill, and calls for civil disobedience gained traction.

People also blocked key arteries across the country, demanding the government to revise the taxes.