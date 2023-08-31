Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Answer and get chance to win prizes

Asia Cup is underway as the actions shifts to Sri Lanka where Bangladesh will take on injury hit Sri Lanka in their maiden game at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The second game of the transcontinental event will be the first game of both teams. The Lankan Lions are coming to the tournament without some of their key players who were ruled out due to injury.

We are all set for an epic clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka! Who do you think will be the most dominant bowler in this game? Will it be a spinner or a quick?#ACC #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/IE41BSfPz3 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2023

Bangladesh have advantage of a depleted opponent while fans expected a strong contest between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the pitch at Kandy’s Pallekele Stadium remained helpful for power hitters, while bowlers are expected to face hard time in the initial stages.

The pitch is expected to get slower in the initial overs, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be looking to bowl first after winning the toss.

If we look back, both sides locked horns for over 50 times and Sri Lanka dominated most of the games.