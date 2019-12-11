Pakistan, Sri Lanka 1st Test match underway in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI - The first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is in progress in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.
The matches are part of the World Test Championship.
Sri Lanka stands at the fourth spot with 60 points from two matches while Pakistani team is yet to get off the mark after facing a two innings defeats in Australia.
Pakistan : Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara
