OPPO introduces Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition in Pakistan: price, colour, specification

LAHORE - OPPO has launched the new Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition in Pakistan. Shahryar, the famous Pakistani super-star himself unveiled the special edition along with media friends and fans in Lahore on Tuesday night.

He also showcased the DVC for Reno2 F Nebula green. The Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition model is one of the latest iterations of OPPO’s popular Reno series that will redraw the boundaries of users’ creativity, coming packed with photography-enhancing features. The quad-camera setup, ultra-clear night shots even under the nearly-no-light condition on Ultra Dark Mode. Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition will be available for pre-orders from December 11 to 16 2019 and will be available in the market by December 17, 2019.

“Inheriting the already rich spirit of the Reno Series, this latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives,” said Mr Ali Kakvi, Marketing Head OPPO Pakistan. “We are pleased to launch the all-new Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition. Its advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from vast landscapes to confined alleyways, or sun-kissed beaches to dim, moonless nights. Launching it with the association of Shahryar Munawar is important to connect with our youth audience as he’s the youth idol and they look up to his star lifestyle.”

Advanced Camera Tech Unleashes User Creativity

OPPO is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. The Reno2 F will come equipped with four cameras that provide a full focal length imaging system; Ultra-Wide-Angle lens and Ultra Night Mode. Users can now shoot vast and boundless landscapes day or night, and even in small or confined spaces, demonstrating the handset’s exceptional performance regardless of the subject or environment.

The all-new Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar edition is equipped with a 48MP Ultra-clear Main Camera with 1/2.25-inch Sensor and F1.79 Aperture, 8MP Wide Angle Lens with F/2.2 aperture, 2MP Mono Lens with all-new O6 Portrait mode, and 2MP Portrait Lens with all-new O7 Portrait mode at your disposal.

The Reno2 Fs’ Ultra Night Mode 2.0 is the most powerful night mode which covers an entire range of different night scenes by multi-frame noise reduction and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging.

The user-centric design combines practicality with style

The Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition is also equipped with a 6.5” AMOLED Panoramic screen, 2340x1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1%, made from toughened 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The Sunlight AMOLED Screen offers sufficient brightness even in bright outdoor environments while extending screen service life by 50% and reducing power consumption by 6%. The Reno2 sports a 16MP pop-up front camera featuring an Atmosphere Light.

Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition features seamless, one-piece curved bodies, and with the use of three-layer stripping technology, OPPO has achieved a glossier, multi-toned look that shows off different colour shades from different angles. This creation of a varying and dynamic aesthetics contrasts the Reno series, which conveyed a more reserved, static design. They feature rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover, which itself is made from durable 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

Cutting-edge hardware and software that delivers superb performance

The Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition is powered by ColorOS 6.1, running on the latest version of Android Pie 9.0, featuring a smoother and more enjoyable user experience. It provides a brand-new visual experience, including wallpaper designs that better match the phone’s exterior design. Light, elegant, and borderless gradient colours are used to replace the previously used large-area colour blocks, and new gestures to manage navigation make the phone more comfortable to operate with a single hand.

Also, OPPO has been concentrating on video content to deliver a more immersive experience together with the Reno2 F’s high-quality screen, Dolby Atmos®, and Hi-Res Audio.

The OPPO Reno2 F features fast and safe VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. This uses a new VFC algorithm, significantly shortening the final 10% of charging time by doubling the trickle charging speed. VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 combines with the Reno2 series’ 4,000mAh (Typ) battery to provide users with a much longer-lasting battery.

OPPO Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition sporting ‘Twilight Mist’ finishes which take influence from the mesmerizing beauty of nature will be available in Nebula Green colour theme at Rs 59,999.