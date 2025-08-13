Nationwide Celebrations for Pakistan Independence Day, ‘Marka-e-Haq’ begin today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is set to mark 79th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq today on Wednesday with ceremonies and festivities slated to showcase unity, patriotism, and honor.

The main event will take place at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium which will be attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, senior civil servants, and top military leadership, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

A spectacular JF-17 Thunder flypast will headline the ceremony, accompanied by stirring patriotic anthems and a live musical show.

Political parties nationwide have also announced their own programs, calling on citizens to celebrate with dignity. Leaders have urged the public to forgo extravagance and instead channel their generosity toward the poor, orphans, widows, and other vulnerable members of society, ensuring that every Pakistani can share in the Independence Day spirit.

Security has been tightened and preparations finalized to make this year’s celebrations a memorable display of national pride.