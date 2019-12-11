Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan set internet on fire with their latest photoshoot

“WINNERS DON’T QUIT, QUITTERS DON’T WIN
Asma Malik
12:04 PM | 11 Dec, 2019
Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan set internet on fire with their latest photoshoot
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are among one of the most-liked celebrity couples of the country. The TV stars keep their fans updated about their activities and personal life through their social media accounts.

A recent Instagram post by Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her fans and followers. The Tum Meray Paas Ho sensation has shared a few photos of her workout along with hubby Danish Taimoor setting new couple goals.

View this post on Instagram

WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

View this post on Instagram

WINNERS DON’T QUIT. QUITTERS DON’T WIN.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

View this post on Instagram

NO DAYS OFF.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan shared a yoga pose captured beautifully with a camera lens, with a caption saying, “WINNERS DON’T QUIT. QUITTERS DON’T WIN”.The couple is not coming slow, there were a few more Instagram posts showing both of them engaged in series fitness training.

View this post on Instagram

🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on

Aren't these two perfect couple goals? 

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr