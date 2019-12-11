Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan set internet on fire with their latest photoshoot

KARACHI - Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are among one of the most-liked celebrity couples of the country. The TV stars keep their fans updated about their activities and personal life through their social media accounts.

A recent Instagram post by Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her fans and followers. The Tum Meray Paas Ho sensation has shared a few photos of her workout along with hubby Danish Taimoor setting new couple goals.

Ayeza Khan shared a yoga pose captured beautifully with a camera lens, with a caption saying, “WINNERS DON’T QUIT. QUITTERS DON’T WIN”.The couple is not coming slow, there were a few more Instagram posts showing both of them engaged in series fitness training.

Aren't these two perfect couple goals?

