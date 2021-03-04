Mahira Khan faces backlash for supporting Mera Jism Meri Marzi slogan

Being a vocal superstar, Mahira Khan never shies away from advocating the opinions she truly believes in. Sharing her two cents on Aurat March, the 36-year-old addressed the dilemmas faced by women in Pakistan.

Treading into hot waters, Khan cleared her stance on the notorious slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi that has ignited countless debates in Pakistan.

A misconstrued and misrepresented catchphrase, the Humsafar star explained why it is still essential for her to clarify its meaning.

“When I say Mera Jism Meri Marzi, I don’t mean I want strip my clothes off and run around naked!” asserted the celebrity. “I mean to say that I am a human and this is my body, so it is up to me whether I allow you to stare at it or touch it, or not. It means that I can report you if you don’t comply. It means that I can take an action against you if you harass me because you have no right over MY body.”, she explained.

In hopes of breaking down the meaning of the controversial slogan and educating the public, Khan's effort fell flat as the explanation hit the public's nerve.

While there is no big surprise since the mention of the slogan caused a furore within the masses who tout the slogan as the ideology of foreign organizations which is being spread gradually in Pakistan.

She elaborated that the line simply means that “no means no and no one can dare to put a wrong eye on women if she doesn’t want”

Netizens are of the view that Mahira is saying this all who herself is an actress and belongs to the world of entertainment.

Apart from refusing to buy Mahira’s rationale, the keyboard warriors were quick to attack her.