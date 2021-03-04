Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national security with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed to discuss national security.

The top civil-military leaders discussed matters pertaining to internal and external security in the meeting. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

The discussion also shed light on Pakistan and India’s situation on the Line of Control. The meeting took place a day after the government’s Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh lost in the upper house polls.

COAS Bajwa and DG-ISI Faiz Hamid last called on Imran Khan on February 1, 2021, for a meeting wherein the three talked about matters pertaining to national security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the nation today and the government will requisition a session of the National Assembly on Saturday for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the lawmakers.