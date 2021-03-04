Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national security with PM Imran
Web Desk
02:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national security with PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed to discuss national security.

The top civil-military leaders discussed matters pertaining to internal and external security in the meeting. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

The discussion also shed light on Pakistan and India’s situation on the Line of Control. The meeting took place a day after the government’s Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh lost in the upper house polls. 

COAS Bajwa and DG-ISI Faiz Hamid last called on Imran Khan on February 1, 2021, for a meeting wherein the three talked about matters pertaining to national security.

Army chief, DG-ISI call on PM Imran 04:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on ...

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the nation today and the government will requisition a session of the National Assembly on Saturday for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the lawmakers.

PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today 02:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Pakistani nation today, following an upset in key Senate ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today
02:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Super League 2021 postponed after ...
12:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic ...
12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate 14th ECO Summit today
11:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz ...
11:10 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’: Bahawalpur Corps take part ...
10:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
02:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr