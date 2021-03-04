PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Pakistani nation today, following an upset in key Senate polls.
Federal Minister Shibli Faraz while speaking to a news outlet said the Prime Minister will address the nation today.
Prime Minister after consulting with senior party members decided that Sanjrani will be our candidate for the Senate chairman post, Shibli added.
Prime Minister Ìmrañ Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship.— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 4, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, the premier announced to take the vote of confidence from the parliament after PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani beats PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections 2021.
PM Imran to seek fresh vote of confidence from ... 11:40 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the parliament following ...
- Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national security with PM Imran02:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today02:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
-
-
- WATCH – Kieron Pollard smashes 6 sixes in an over01:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
-
- Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the famous track turns 2007:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021