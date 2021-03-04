PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Pakistani nation today, following an upset in key Senate polls.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz while speaking to a news outlet said the Prime Minister will address the nation today.

Prime Minister after consulting with senior party members decided that Sanjrani will be our candidate for the Senate chairman post, Shibli added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the premier announced to take the vote of confidence from the parliament after PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani beats PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections 2021.

PM Imran to seek fresh vote of confidence from ... 11:40 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the parliament following ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national ...
02:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Super League 2021 postponed after ...
12:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic ...
12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate 14th ECO Summit today
11:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz ...
11:10 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’: Bahawalpur Corps take part ...
10:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
02:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr