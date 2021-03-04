PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Pakistani nation today, following an upset in key Senate polls.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz while speaking to a news outlet said the Prime Minister will address the nation today.

Prime Minister after consulting with senior party members decided that Sanjrani will be our candidate for the Senate chairman post, Shibli added.

Prime Minister Ìmrañ Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 4, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the premier announced to take the vote of confidence from the parliament after PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani beats PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections 2021.