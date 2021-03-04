Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
Share
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Wasim shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.
"Alhamdulillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of jo," tweeted the all-rounder.
View this post on Instagram
The cricketer also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad. Following the happy announcement friends and fans congratulated hi.
"Mashallah boht boht mubarak ho maddy," he wrote.
Mashallah bohot bohot mubarak ho maddy ❤️❤️❤️— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 4, 2021
"Congratulations mera bhai", tweeted Hassan Ali.
Congratulations mera bhai— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2021
MashaAllah bht bht Mubarak ho Maddy bhai— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 4, 2021
Masha’Allah congrats imad bhai— Hassan Khan (@16hassankhan) March 4, 2021
Earlier in 2019, Imad Wasim tied the knot with Sannia Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad which was attended by close family and friends. The bride and groom looked beautiful as they chose to dress in classic white.
Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra welcome first baby 06:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan and his wife Myra have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Taking to his official ...
- Man awarded death sentence for raping five-year-old girl in Rawalpindi09:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
-
- Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore’s various coronavirus hotspot areas09:04 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Myanmar soldiers use threatening TikTok videos to curb protests ...08:35 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with ...03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
-
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021