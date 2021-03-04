Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Wasim shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.

"Alhamdulillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of jo," tweeted the all-rounder.

The cricketer also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad. Following the happy announcement friends and fans congratulated hi.

"Mashallah boht boht mubarak ho maddy," he wrote.

"Congratulations mera bhai", tweeted Hassan Ali.

Earlier in 2019, Imad Wasim tied the knot with Sannia Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad which was attended by close family and friends. The bride and groom looked beautiful as they chose to dress in classic white.

