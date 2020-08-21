Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and affection
Share
Its no great surprise to find that many popular celebrities take a very active role in showing their dedication towards both pets and wild animals.
Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is an avid animal lover and now he’s urging everyone to give them the affection they deserve.
The ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ actor recently took to Instagram and shared adorable videos wherein he could be seen playing with a puppy and wrote, “Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity.”
View this post on Instagram
Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity. Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth. Take care of yourselves, eachother, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it. Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being.
He continued, “Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth.”
“Take care of yourselves, each other, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it.”
“Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being,” concluded Ahad.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- New gas assets discovered in Ghotki10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM ...10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, says President Xi08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to prosecute India for state ...11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and ...04:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to ...02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020