Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and affection

Its no great surprise to find that many popular celebrities take a very active role in showing their dedication towards both pets and wild animals.

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is an avid animal lover and now he’s urging everyone to give them the affection they deserve.

The ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ actor recently took to Instagram and shared adorable videos wherein he could be seen playing with a puppy and wrote, “Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity.”

He continued, “Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth.”

“Take care of yourselves, each other, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it.”

“Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being,” concluded Ahad.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!