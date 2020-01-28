Shoaib Khan pays tribute to acid attack survivors with his latest transformation
Asma Malik
11:58 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
Shoaib Khan pays tribute to acid attack survivors with his latest transformation
LAHORE - The acclaimed Pakistani makeup artist and stylist Shoaib Khan has recently paid tribute to acid attack survivors in an Instagram post. Khan had recreated Deepika Padukone’s look from her recent Bollywood film Chhapaak, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life.

He took it to social media to share the transformation leaving fans stunned who were in awe of his amazing makeup skills. Along with the makeover, Shoaib Khan also penned a heartfelt note for acid attack survivors around the world.

His message to them is: “Glisten your face with ruby lipstick. Gather your hair to one side so the details of your face become more visible. And SMILE!” He urged them to flaunt their scars “No one can maim or embarrass you! Don’t hide your scars, instead, flaunt them like a superpower! You’re beautiful and you’ll always be beautiful.”

After recreating this look: I have only one thing to say to all the acid attack survivors around the globe: *Glisten your face with ruby lipstick. Gather your hair to one side so the details of your face become more visible. And SMILE!* No one can maim or embarass you! Don't hide your scars, instead, flaunt them like a superpower! You're beautiful and you'll always be beautiful. Acid can severely burn flesh in just 30 seconds, destroying eyelids, ears and noses and whatever comes in contact with it. It was really hard for me to look in the mirror after I recreated this look. I got to realize the pain, the trauma, all these survivors suffer from. As you all know, I've been a big fan of @deepikapadukone, but after this Film, My respect level for her is reaching all new heights. I love you Deepika for raising awareness on this issue through 'Chhapaak' and giving motivation to all these survivors to shine through their grit and determination and move forward in life! You're my true STAR✨. And thank you @zartashcouture for make this shirt print for me #wontbuywontsell #acidattack #chhapaak #malti #deepikapadukone #makeuptransformation #unleashyourinnerartist #expressiveart #shoaibkhan. Thanks @glamstudio.photography for these pictures you are too good

The stylist also brought attention to how damaging acid burns can be “Acid can severely burn flesh in just 30 seconds, destroying eyelids, ears and noses and whatever comes in contact with it.” He said through recreating this look, he could understand the ordeal of acid attack victims. “It was really hard for me to look in the mirror after I recreated this look. I got to realize the pain, the trauma, all these survivors suffer from.

He also praised the Bollywood diva, Deepika for raising awareness through her film giving motivation to the survivors to shine through in life and moving forward with determination. “After this film, my respect level for her is reaching all new heights,” stated the makeup artist. 

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

