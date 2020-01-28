Here's what Meera has to say about Emraan Hashmi

KARACHI - Pakistani controversial star Meera Jee has stated that she rejected Indian actor Emraan Hashmi’s marriage proposal. In an interview with national television, ARY News’ show Humarey Mehman, Meera Jee not only confirmed that Emraan Hashmi proposed her but also replied in affirmative when asked if Indian director Mahesh Bhatt advised her to marry Ashmit Patel.

As the host asked her about the rumour that Emraan Hashmi had once proposed her, she confirmed it and replied “but my family….”, leaving viewers to think of her family didn’t allow her to marry the Bollywood star.

Responding to other questions, the actress said that she hates fear and is not afraid of losing anything, let alone her popularity. “People who lack talent have such fears, talented people don’t have such fears (of losing popularity), I hate fear,” said the actress.

When asked about her favourite actress, she herself is her favourite actress but as far as television actresses are concerned, she adores Ayeza Khan. She also revealed that as she started her career, her ideals were actresses like Neeli, Marina Khan and Bollywood’s Madhuri Dixit.

Watch it here:

Meera Jee, we simply adore you!

