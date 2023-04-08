Ayesha Omar shares BTS video of her dance performance in Money Back Guarantee

KARACHI – The highly-anticipated Pakistani film Money Back Guarantee is all set to hit theatres on Eidul-Fitr this year.

The action-packed comedy flick is directed and written by actor and producer Faisal Qureshi, who will be debuting his directorial career. The film will reportedly be released in 24 countries around the globe.

The movie features megastars like Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Gohar Rasheed. The other cast include Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Jawed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali, and Aqdas Waseem.

This time around, Ayesha Omar, who has essayed the role of “Meena Begaum” has amped up the excitement of fans by sharing a glimpse of her thrilling performance on a song of the movie.

Although the original lyrics of the song cannot be heard as she used Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants” as background music, the Rehbra star looks stunning in eastern dress as she beautifully dances to the music tunes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

“Meena Begum in action…. Her heart only wants what it wants… till it doesn’t. P.s. wait till you hear the actual song. @theasfarhussain has created a masterpiece,” she captioned the post.