Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram starrer Money Back Guarantee gets a trailer release

Noor Fatima
09:44 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram starrer Money Back Guarantee gets a trailer release
Source: Faisal Qureshi (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi has announced the release of the first trailer for his much-awaited directorial debut Money Back Guarantee that exceeds the expectations of critics and netizens alike.

The 30-second teaser received positive attention from netizens who were gripped by its cinematography. With glimpses of Fawad Khan at the end, the film will also feature the cricketer-turned-cricket-commentator Wasim Akram and his wife and social worker Shaniera Akram.

Among other television stars, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Mani, Ali Safina, Adnan Jaffer, and model-turned-actor Kiran Malik will also be playing pivotal roles in the upcoming star-studded entertainer.

Taking to his Instagram earlier this week, Qureshi shared the first look of the poster stating, “Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG.”

Money Back Guarantee's filmmakers haven’t broken their silence over the upcoming project's details keeping the most under wraps. According to media outlets, Wasim plays a nemesis to Fawad’s hero. The film is slated for worldwide release on April 21, 2023.

