'Royal promotion': Prince William and Kate Middleton receive new titles

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will now be known as both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles have been passed down from William’s father Charles and his wife Camilla, who are now the King and Queen Consort.

William and Kate’s new social media bios state “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”

The update came soon after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old longest reigning Queen Elizabeth II had passed away peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by her close relatives including Charles, William, and her other children.

King Charles is expected to pass on his Prince of Wales title to William, who is now first in line to the British throne. It was also the Queen’s wish for Charles’ wife Camilla to be called Queen Consort, reading: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”