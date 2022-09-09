Pakistani celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth

The saddening news of Queen Elizabeth II passing away shook millions of people around the world to their cores. The longest reigning monarch who was 96 at the time of her death passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

While the British royal family is mourning the loss of their empress who ruled for 70 years with passion and devotion, Pakistani celebrities aren't shy about expressing their sorrow and standing in solidarity with the bereaved royals and people of Britain.

Actors and personalities from the Pakistani showbiz industry exhibited their grief with pictures of the late Queen, praying for her to rest in eternal peace. In their condolence messages, they expressed sympathy for the royalty, people, and government of the United Kingdom.

The government of the United Kingdom has announced ten days of mourning in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. According to multiple media outlets, the funeral of the Queen will be carried out as per the plan of the London Bridge Operation, the Queen’s Coffin will be shifted to St. Pancras railway station in London from where it will be brought to Buckingham Palace in Royal Train.