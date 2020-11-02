Sana Javed enjoys her day at the shooting range with Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal got hitched in a private ceremony last month. The couple announced the news on social media by sharing some adorable pictures from their big day.

Since then, there has been no shortage of heartwarming pictures of them together. From sharing glimpses from their dinner date to trying their hand at a shooting range, Umair and Sana loving relationship has us swooning over them.

The ‘Khaani’ starlet recently posted pictures at the shooting range and seems like the couple doesn’t mind a little adventure in their life.

Sharing how her her husband introduced her to firearms, she wrote, "Fun day at the shooting range. My Husband introducing me to firearms and self defence. I look scared here but I’m willing to learn.”

