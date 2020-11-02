Sana Javed enjoys her day at the shooting range with Umair Jaswal
Share
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal got hitched in a private ceremony last month. The couple announced the news on social media by sharing some adorable pictures from their big day.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsRvuUHbxD/?igshid=wsusz3rs1ahq
Since then, there has been no shortage of heartwarming pictures of them together. From sharing glimpses from their dinner date to trying their hand at a shooting range, Umair and Sana loving relationship has us swooning over them.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CG61S_CjDgk/?igshid=1vzxgbtgd4khj
The ‘Khaani’ starlet recently posted pictures at the shooting range and seems like the couple doesn’t mind a little adventure in their life.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHA1PhdnbVZ/?igshid=9efjo7swwspb
Sharing how her her husband introduced her to firearms, she wrote, "Fun day at the shooting range. My Husband introducing me to firearms and self defence. I look scared here but I’m willing to learn.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab11:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- Maryam Nawaz to visit GB to start week-long election campaign10:39 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- In surge, Pakistan reports 12 more deaths, 1,123 Covid-19 cases10:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020