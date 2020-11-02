WHO chief Tedros goes into quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus
11:30 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
WHO chief Tedros goes into quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus
GENEVA – The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is self-quarantining after someone he was in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet late on Sunday, Tedros said he was symptom-free but will self-quarantine over the coming days.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said.

“This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he added.

