WHO chief Tedros goes into quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus
GENEVA – The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is self-quarantining after someone he was in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet late on Sunday, Tedros said he was symptom-free but will self-quarantine over the coming days.
“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said.
I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
“This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he added.
It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
