Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at schools, colleges from Sept 6

10:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at schools, colleges from Sept 6
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government decided on Monday to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 against the Covid-19 at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province.

The inoculation drive for students will be launched from September 6, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

The jabs will be administrated to as many as 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 while more than 2,500 teams will take part in the vaccination drive.

In the first phase, students in districts will be vaccinated and later the campaign will be extended to the taluka level.

The health minister has directed the administrations of schools and colleges to take the consent of parents for vaccinating children at educational institutions.

She said the registration of vaccinated students would also be ensured after the completion of the vaccination process.

Pakistan logs 3,800 new Covid infections, 66 ... 09:27 AM | 30 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s borders are secured, army ready to ...
09:57 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
First PIA flight with medical supplies lands in ...
08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
How many refugees Pakistan has so far taken in, ...
07:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Spectators allowed for upcoming Pakistan-New ...
06:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand ...
05:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
PM Imran Khan shares 32 years old photo on social ...
03:52 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy Ka’aba
10:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr