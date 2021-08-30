Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at schools, colleges from Sept 6
KARACHI – The Sindh government decided on Monday to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 against the Covid-19 at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province.
The inoculation drive for students will be launched from September 6, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.
The jabs will be administrated to as many as 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 while more than 2,500 teams will take part in the vaccination drive.
In the first phase, students in districts will be vaccinated and later the campaign will be extended to the taluka level.
The health minister has directed the administrations of schools and colleges to take the consent of parents for vaccinating children at educational institutions.
She said the registration of vaccinated students would also be ensured after the completion of the vaccination process.
