Pakistan logs 3,800 new Covid infections, 66 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 66 new deaths and 3,800 new infections on Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,670 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,156,281.

Statistics 30 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,279

Positive Cases: 3800

Positivity % : 6.75%

Deaths : 66 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 30, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,548patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,036,921. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 93,690 while the national positivity has soared to 6.75 percent.

At least 430,594 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 391,297 in Punjab 161,381 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 98,951 in Islamabad, 32,200 in Balochistan, 31,988 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,870 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NCOC extends anti Covid restrictions to 27 cities ... 03:32 PM | 29 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has extended coronavirus restrictions to another 14 ...

Moreover, 11,823 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,834 in Sindh, 4,944 KP, 863 in Islamabad, 695 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan, and 173 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 56,279 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,704,220 since the first case was reported.