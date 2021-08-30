Pakistan categorically rejects Indian defence minister's baseless allegations
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Pakistan categorically rejects Indian defence minister's baseless allegations
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan as completely baseless.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson said “Pakistan had shared incontrovertible evidence with the international community of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan”.

It further added that “India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy and only in 2021, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu”.

Pakistan's former ambassador to Thailand, Asim Iftikhar, who has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office, said the Indian ruling party BJP-RSS combine had a clear anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda as they target Pakistan with false propaganda campaigns for both ideological reasons and political expediency.

India’s so-called surgical strikes and ill-conceived misadventure in Balakot in February 2019 were exposed as based on nothing but lies and deceit, the statement further said.

Pakistan restored the strategic balance in the region by retaliating against India in a measured and firm manner, he said.

“Our desire for peace notwithstanding, Pakistan will resolutely defend itself against any aggressive Indian designs,” he mentioned saying “the understanding of reaffirming of 2003 ceasefire in February 2021 only demonstrated that Pakistan was a responsible state that wanted to maintain peace in the region despite irresponsible Indian behavior”.

The statement from Foreign Office came after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said terrorism has become an integral part of Islamabad’s state policy.

The statements from the Indian minister are a move to salvage some votes and remain in popularity. Lambasting at Pakistani state without explicitly naming, in light of BJP propaganda, Singh said “After losing two wars, one of our neighboring countries has started resorting to proxy war and terrorism has become an integral part of its state policy. It has started targeting India by providing arms, funds, and training to terrorists”.

EU DisinfoLab: Pakistan slams India for ... 07:15 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Thursday came hard on India for its maligning ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan secures gold at Asian ...
11:02 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Classes resume as schools open in Sindh today
10:25 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Pakistan logs 3,800 new Covid infections, 66 ...
09:27 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Two terrorists killed as Pak Army responds to ...
09:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Leaked letter shows why British govt kept ...
09:23 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens ...
07:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed faces severe backlash for wearing revealing dress
08:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr