Classes resume as schools open in Sindh today
Web Desk
10:25 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – Sindh has reopened schools in the state after closure of around 1.5 months due to the Covid resurgence.

A notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department stated that state-run and private educational institutions will strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per directions of the steering committee on education.

As per the schedule, all schools and colleges shall remain open six days a week and ensure 50 percent attendance of students on alternate days.

Furthermore, all heads of educational institutions will ensure 100 percent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the regional heads concerned.

Meanwhile, there will be random PCR testing conducted by the health department as and when required.

Earlier in July, the Sindh government has decided to close schools, besides imposing several other restrictions across the South Eastern province of the country amid covid surge.

The provincial authorities and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation agreed on reopening schools from today after a protest was announced by teachers and parents against a delay in allowing in-person classes.

On Sunday, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed to travel in vehicles dedicated for the educational institutions after September 30, he said.

