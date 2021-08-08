Sindh extends school closures amid the fourth wave of Covid
03:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Sindh extends school closures amid the fourth wave of Covid
KARACHI – Sindh government Sunday announced extended closure of schools till August 9 in the provincial capital as the country is battling the fourth wave of novel Covid-19.

The authorities in the South Eastern province have announced relaxation in Covid restrictions but it defers the opening of educational institutions heeding the health department’s recommendations.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu said that another reason for the extended closure of schools is the Muharram processions which will start in the coming days.

The Minister said that intermediate exams that had been postponed due to the lockdown will be taken from Tuesday, reiterating that the government will not allow cheating at any cost. Students will not be allowed to carry their cell phones inside the exam centers, he said adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring mobile phones inside the premises.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday announced that the lockdown announced by the Sindh government in the province would be lifted from today.

Karachi’s new administrator, Murtaza Wahab, said that the government has formed a uniform policy for Covid lockdowns in Sindh which will be in line with the federal government’s directives.

Speaking in a presser, the PPP leader said the government will issue a notification on Sunday with some restrictions in place. He also termed the decision to block SIM cards as a ‘game-changer'.

