Babar Azam sends prayers to India facing Covid crisis

09:59 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam sends prayers to India facing Covid crisis
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has sent prayers to the people in India battling with brutal second wave of coroanavirus pandemic.

The world’s No. 1 ODI batsman in a tweet said: “Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it”.

India recorded 352,991 new infections on Monday and 2,812 deaths - the highest single-day spike so far.

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had expressed solidarity with the people of India.

He also asked the cricket boards of Pakistan and India to cancel Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid prevailing Covid-19 situation in the region.

