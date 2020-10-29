COVID-19: Pakistan reports highest number of new cases in 3 months

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 908 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,775 after 16 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases has surged to 331,108 in Pakistan while 312,638 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains first in news cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 144,765 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 103,587 in Punjab, 39,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,454 in Islamabad, 15,876 in Balochistan, 3,938 in Azad Kashmir and 4,211 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Around 2,611 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,347 in Punjab, 1,273 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 215 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 88 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,376,604 coronavirus tests and 29,449 in last 24 hours. 312,638 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 624 patients are in critical condition.