Coronavirus cases reaches to 1408 in Pakistan
Web Desk
01:21 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases reaches to 1408 in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1408.

According to latest statistics, there are 490 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 457 in Sindh, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 in Balochistan, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.

25 Coronavirus patients have recovered so far while 11 died of the disease. Seven patients are in critical condition.

Punjab and Sindh government imposed lockdowns as they faced the threat of increasing Coronavirus cases to restrict the movement of the citizens to control spread of the virus. But even then, the cases in both provinces continued to rise.

Two doctors also contracted Coronavirus on Friday while treating patients in South Punjab. Punjab government imposed ban on gatherings and urged the religious people from large gatherings during Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed optimism that war against Coronavirus will be won with united resolve of the nation.

More From This Category
Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K ...
10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
PAF aircraft carrying medical equipment from ...
04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Punjab promulgates special ordinance for ...
03:28 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Politicians, scientists push govt to expand ...
03:00 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus infection cases reach 1,495 in ...
11:16 AM | 29 Mar, 2020
FM Qureshi says Global fight against Covid-19 ...
10:52 AM | 29 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr