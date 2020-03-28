Coronavirus cases reaches to 1408 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1408.

According to latest statistics, there are 490 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 457 in Sindh, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 in Balochistan, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.

25 Coronavirus patients have recovered so far while 11 died of the disease. Seven patients are in critical condition.

Punjab and Sindh government imposed lockdowns as they faced the threat of increasing Coronavirus cases to restrict the movement of the citizens to control spread of the virus. But even then, the cases in both provinces continued to rise.

Two doctors also contracted Coronavirus on Friday while treating patients in South Punjab. Punjab government imposed ban on gatherings and urged the religious people from large gatherings during Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed optimism that war against Coronavirus will be won with united resolve of the nation.