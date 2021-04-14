Former Mr Pakistan Mujahid Ali dies of Covid-19 related complications
LAHORE – Former Mr. Pakistan and Mr. Junior Asia died Wednesday due to Covid-19 related complications.
The renowned Pakistani athlete was admitted to a city hospital in the Punjab capital after he contracted the novel disease. He bagged the title of Mr. Pakistan in the year 1992 and Mr. Junior Asia in 1996.
He was also the serving president of the Lahore Body Building Association.
Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded its highest death toll from the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic today as nearly 135 people died to the novel virus over the last 24-hours.
