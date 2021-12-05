Covid-19 claims 6 lives, infects 372 more in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 372 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,767 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,286,825.
Pakistan conducted a total of 45,307 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.82 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 854. Around 262 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,245,606.
As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 12,452.
As many as 476,674 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,453 in Punjab, 180,316 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,887 in Islamabad, 33,506 in Balochistan, 34,576 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,037 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,626 in Sindh, 5,858 in KP, 958 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
