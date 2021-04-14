PML-N ‘removes' PPP, ANP leaders from PDM WhatsApp group
01:29 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PML-N ‘removes' PPP, ANP leaders from PDM WhatsApp group
ISLAMABAD – The members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) have reportedly been removed from the official WhatsApp group of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – and alliance of opposition parties.

The development comes a day after the PPP expressed its reservations and later resigned from the PDM along with the ANP, members.

A screenshot of former PDM members' removal started circulating on different social networking sites that show Ahsan Iqbal, the WhatsApp group admin and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has removed several members including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Mian Iftikhar of ANP.

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly torn up the show-cause notice served to his party by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

ANP leaders also got irked by notices issued by PDM. Hoti said that the PPP had raised objections over the PDM candidate Azam Nazir Tarar. Instead of addressing the concerns, the PDM issued notices, causing political damage to the ANP. We cannot tolerate the personal agenda driven by 2-3 parties, he added.

