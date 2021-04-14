Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup
Web Desk
02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup
Share

Saba Qamar is one of the leading actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. While juggling with her busy work schedule and coping with her breakup, the 36-year-old is now spending some quality time with her family.

Qamar is unapologetic when it comes to her personal or professional choices. With killer looks and a charming persona, she has a massive fan following who keep tabs on her.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star posted a cute picture with a caption in which she felt positive after her much talked about breakup with influencer Azeem Khan

"Breathe! The universe is taking care of everything! :)"

Laughing and beaming, the fashionista seems content as she is no more in her breakup phase. Having fun with her family, Saba dons a chick outfit as she enjoys her day out with her family members.

On the work front, Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi, which is expected to launch on an Indian streaming portal, Zee5.

Saba Qamar's ex Azeem Khan takes a dig at Yasir ... 02:55 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

Azeem Khan and Saba Qamar's much-publicized breakup is all history now but it seems like now the social media ...

More From This Category
Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19
03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Atif Aslam set to release a new naat this Ramadan
03:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in ...
11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Alisha Gory explains how tattoos are a form of ...
08:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday
04:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female ...
04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19
03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr