Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup

Saba Qamar is one of the leading actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. While juggling with her busy work schedule and coping with her breakup, the 36-year-old is now spending some quality time with her family.

Qamar is unapologetic when it comes to her personal or professional choices. With killer looks and a charming persona, she has a massive fan following who keep tabs on her.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star posted a cute picture with a caption in which she felt positive after her much talked about breakup with influencer Azeem Khan

"Breathe! The universe is taking care of everything! :)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

Laughing and beaming, the fashionista seems content as she is no more in her breakup phase. Having fun with her family, Saba dons a chick outfit as she enjoys her day out with her family members.

On the work front, Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi, which is expected to launch on an Indian streaming portal, Zee5.