PM Imran launches low-cost housing scheme in Sargodha (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing project in Sargodha.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marla will be constructed at six locations in Sargodha district. Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.

The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization. The mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank which will enable the deserving people to pay the total amount of a house through easy installments. 33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also inaugurated new housing schemes in different cities as part of the PTI government plan of providing housing to the working class.