PM Imran launches low-cost housing scheme in Sargodha (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing project in Sargodha.
Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marla will be constructed at six locations in Sargodha district. Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.
The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization. The mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank which will enable the deserving people to pay the total amount of a house through easy installments. 33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has also inaugurated new housing schemes in different cities as part of the PTI government plan of providing housing to the working class.
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of ... 11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in the ...
- Karakorum Cooperative Bank to introduce new startup in Gilgit ...03:41 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan decides to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik under anti-terrorism laws03:23 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan Army Chief, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral relations, ...02:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in latest photos11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021