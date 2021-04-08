Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad (VIDEO)
11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in the federal capital under the Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the premier assured to allot flats to homeless people within two years, adding that banks are all ready to provide loans to the masses.

Khan added that the schemes are being launched to facilitate the people while work is in progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing plan. 

Earlier this week, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) took possession of 50 acres in Farash Town where the federal government is will construct 4,000 low-cost apartments.

Here's what a Naya Pakistan house looks like! (DP ... 10:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A private company is building portable houses for just three million rupees - through the loan ...

Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

