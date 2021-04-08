Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in the federal capital under the Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the premier assured to allot flats to homeless people within two years, adding that banks are all ready to provide loans to the masses.

Live Stream: Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI at Ground Breaking Ceremony of Farash Town apartments of Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad (08.04.2021)#PrimeMinisterImranKhan https://t.co/ohHVt4OyYK — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 8, 2021

Khan added that the schemes are being launched to facilitate the people while work is in progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing plan.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad under #NayaPakistan Housing program. The PM was also given a detailed briefing on the program. pic.twitter.com/eEkGz3i64e — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 8, 2021

Earlier this week, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) took possession of 50 acres in Farash Town where the federal government is will construct 4,000 low-cost apartments.