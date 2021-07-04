‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his cool as participants slap each other during live TV show (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Pakistani star actor and television host Faysal Qureshi recently lost his cool and walked off the stage during the live show over a participant’s ill-mannered behavior.
In a recent segment of a game show on a private entertainment channel, a female participant repeatedly caressed the birthday boy, during the on-air celebration as the crowd cheered. The move of a social media sensation, Muskan, irked the 47-year-old actor who shouted ‘What are you doing?’
Quraishi lost his cool in no time. ‘You’ve made the live TV appearance a joke; you’re slapping him on-air!’. The Bashar Momin actor who seems triggered called the act ‘Chaperay’. He then throws the cue cards and walks away from the set as he stated participants ‘Jaahil log’.
Faisal bhai not coming slow 😳 🔥😅— ツ MurشD ツ (@i_abubakar97) July 4, 2021
He left the show when a cheap lady(Muskan Wahid) did something stupid in the live show#FaisalQureshi #boltv#KhushRahoPakistan pic.twitter.com/GHFtOzlzl0
Quraishi also alleged that participants not only slapped each other but even with guests on the show. He then walked away saying ‘Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log?’ [Where did you get these uncivil, ignorant people?]
Soon after the incident, the clip from the game show sent social media into a frenzy. Some used clips for hilarious memes, others justified the scolding. A number of people also termed the incident as a staged act just to hit TRP’s.
Here are some of the reactions of social media users:
When #FaisalQureshi said— Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) July 4, 2021
" Kaha Se Laaye ho Yeh Jahil Aur Badtameez Loog" he wasn't talking about Muskan only he was talking about all of them pic.twitter.com/0MKWUTZt3F
#FaisalQureshi acting ke badshah ho qasm se 😂 pic.twitter.com/wY0bvVFlvx— Maryam Abbasi (@Maryamabbsi) July 4, 2021
every sensible person after watching this trp shit by #FaisalQureshi be like: pic.twitter.com/qUQpECLQDl— Muhammad Usman (@DarvaishKhas) July 4, 2021
#FaisalQureshi— forever peeved (@Dua_kazmi14) July 4, 2021
Le Pakistani awam after this scene: pic.twitter.com/QrgK6Z79AM
Me to #FaisalQureshi after the incident pic.twitter.com/7AtVxMlkmf— Hamza Tweets (@Hamza_tweets69) July 4, 2021
