‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his cool as participants slap each other during live TV show (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his cool as participants slap each other during live TV show (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani star actor and television host Faysal Qureshi recently lost his cool and walked off the stage during the live show over a participant’s ill-mannered behavior.

In a recent segment of a game show on a private entertainment channel, a female participant repeatedly caressed the birthday boy, during the on-air celebration as the crowd cheered. The move of a social media sensation, Muskan, irked the 47-year-old actor who shouted ‘What are you doing?’

Quraishi lost his cool in no time. ‘You’ve made the live TV appearance a joke; you’re slapping him on-air!’. The Bashar Momin actor who seems triggered called the act ‘Chaperay’. He then throws the cue cards and walks away from the set as he stated participants ‘Jaahil log’.

Quraishi also alleged that participants not only slapped each other but even with guests on the show. He then walked away saying ‘Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log?’ [Where did you get these uncivil, ignorant people?]

Soon after the incident, the clip from the game show sent social media into a frenzy. Some used clips for hilarious memes, others justified the scolding. A number of people also termed the incident as a staged act just to hit TRP’s.

Here are some of the reactions of social media users:

More From This Category
Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance ...
02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, ...
02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Mufti Aziz case: Forensic report reveals no ...
02:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan until ...
12:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
WATCH – Karachi man throws acid at ...
12:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Tax on National Savings Schemes soared to 15pc ...
11:45 AM | 4 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Happy and still together,’ Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao release video message after divorce
04:23 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr