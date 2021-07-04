#PakArmyHelpStudents trends as students take the military as last resort
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
#PakArmyHelpStudents trends as students take the military as last resort
LAHORE – As the board exams of matric and intermediate are around the corner, Twitter is all flooded with tweets from students who are requesting Pakistan Army to cancel the board exam.

The students of all board exams demanded top Army officials to discuss the matter with the education ministry and National Command Operation Center after the Federal education minister along with other members turned down all their requests.

In an online campaign, #PakArmyHelpStudents, which is trending with more than 125,000 tweets, students mentioned Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar to settle the issue as no government official responded to their demands. Some even mentioned former DG ISPR Major Lieutenant Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

Pakistan Army will never ignore the difficulties of the students, a tweet cited. Another reads ‘It's a humble request to General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help students as we are in a huge phase of depression and anxiety, please help us.’

Much akin to the earlier episodes, many of the students cited uncertainty for the whole academic year. Others said educational institutions remained closed amid the Covid second and third wave, due to which online classes were conducted only for a short period.

‘If physical classes were not held then why are physical exams being taken?’ a student questioned. Others said ‘How could authorities announce exams without consulting students?’

Here are some of the reactions of protesting students:

It seems that students are done appealing to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood who revealed that nobody will be promoted without exams this year.

On Saturday, Mahmood reiterated that examinations of educational institutions would neither be postponed nor would be canceled this year. He advised the protesting students to focus on their studies as no grades will be awarded without exams.

