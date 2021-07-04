PakArmyHelpStudents trends as students take the military as last resort

LAHORE – As the board exams of matric and intermediate are around the corner, Twitter is all flooded with tweets from students who are requesting Pakistan Army to cancel the board exam.

The students of all board exams demanded top Army officials to discuss the matter with the education ministry and National Command Operation Center after the Federal education minister along with other members turned down all their requests.

In an online campaign, #PakArmyHelpStudents, which is trending with more than 125,000 tweets, students mentioned Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar to settle the issue as no government official responded to their demands. Some even mentioned former DG ISPR Major Lieutenant Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

Pakistan Army will never ignore the difficulties of the students, a tweet cited. Another reads ‘It's a humble request to General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help students as we are in a huge phase of depression and anxiety, please help us.’

Much akin to the earlier episodes, many of the students cited uncertainty for the whole academic year. Others said educational institutions remained closed amid the Covid second and third wave, due to which online classes were conducted only for a short period.

‘If physical classes were not held then why are physical exams being taken?’ a student questioned. Others said ‘How could authorities announce exams without consulting students?’

Here are some of the reactions of protesting students:

#PakArmyHelpStudents

Don't Worry Guys Chill .

We have Pak Army.

I repeat ...

We have Pak Army .

My army will never ignore the difficulties of the students.

Pak Army Zindabad ♥️@OfficialDGISPR#PakArmyHelpStudents pic.twitter.com/eLawsMpEjD — Ch (@ChAqib015) July 4, 2021

Inshaallah have the strongest believe that army will not disappoint us like our prime minister you’ll listen to our demand and will give us our right #PakArmyHelpStudents pic.twitter.com/pavm09tBvA — мαяуαм|🇰🇼 (@girllykapearl) July 4, 2021

After several days of protests and then more than a million tweets, no Govt official has listened to the students. We request our Army Chief to listen to these students because they are the future of our country.@OfficialDGISPR @ImranKhanPTI#PakArmyHelpStudents pic.twitter.com/kQYINM2k3j — Syed Wajid Ali Shah (@ShahViews) July 4, 2021

During the flood and earthquake, army helped alot .It played a vital rule in imposing SOPs during 3rd wave of Covid 19. Now we, the STUDENTS of this nation are asking for the help of ARMY. @OfficialDGISPR Help us we are depressed. 😞#PakArmyHelpStudents #PakArmyHelpStudents pic.twitter.com/LN7jVNdFPS — SAMI☄️ (@abdul_sami_14) July 4, 2021

sir we are in anxiety and depression. Plz sir help us #PakArmyHelpStudents@OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/XXamGRiapd — Neelam Hassan (@cheeky394) July 4, 2021

We have to show to govt of pakistan about power of students...#PakArmyHelpStudents pic.twitter.com/Bs6waCrZJt — Usman King (@UsmanKi89785907) July 4, 2021

STUDENTS!

As Government is ignoring us, THIS IS OUR LAST CHANCE!

IT IS NOW OR NEVER!!!



We have to show government the POWER OF STUDENTS!!

Tweet as much as you can with #PakArmyHelpStudents

We have only 1 DAY, WE GOTTA TAKE THIS TREND TO 1 MILLION !!!

START TWEETING!!! pic.twitter.com/nDKw5lV1zR — Umer Ahmed Khan (@Um7rKhan) July 4, 2021

It seems that students are done appealing to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood who revealed that nobody will be promoted without exams this year.

On Saturday, Mahmood reiterated that examinations of educational institutions would neither be postponed nor would be canceled this year. He advised the protesting students to focus on their studies as no grades will be awarded without exams.