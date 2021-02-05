President, PM urge int'l community to hold India accountable for its atrocities in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, called the international community to hold India accountable for its atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

President Dr. Arif Alvi said the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is key to durable peace in South Asia.

Message from H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Kashmir Solidarity Day.#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/1EIVRCV2D6 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2021

Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in the United Nations Charter, Alvi said the denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity.

President said the demographic apartheid in the occupied territory by the Indian occupation forces is a further violation of international law wherein the Kashmiris’ majority is being turned into a minority in its own land.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day reaffirmed support with the Kashmiri people until they realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

Today, on this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we reaffirm our resolute support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2021

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

The Prime Minister demanded India to give access to the international human rights organizations, as well as the international media to investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also stated that it was “time to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and United Nations.”