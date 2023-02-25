Finance Division reacts to rumours about stopping salaries, pensions

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Saturday rubbished the rumours that government had instructed the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to stop payment of pay, pension, others to the governments of employees as economic crisis continues to deepen.

“This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry,” it said in a statement.

AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine.