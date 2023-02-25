Search

Pakistan

Finance Division reacts to rumours about stopping salaries, pensions

07:39 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Finance Division reacts to rumours about stopping salaries, pensions
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Saturday rubbished the rumours that government had instructed the Accountant  General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to stop payment of pay, pension, others to the governments of employees as economic crisis continues to deepen.

“This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry,” it said in a statement.

AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine. 

Cross-border love story of Pakistani-Indian couple ends in prison

08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.

In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

