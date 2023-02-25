Cross-border love story of Pakistani-Indian couple ends in prison

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – An Indian man who fell in love with a Pakistani girl and even travelled to a third country to marry her has landed in jail for fraud and forgery. His wife was however repatriated to Pakistan by the Indian authorities.
Love transcends borders, but that is not the case with Pakistan and India as tensions remain unabated between the two sides. It all started during the Covid pandemic when Indian citizen Mulayam Singh Yadav, a security guard by profession, and Iqra Jeewani, a Pakistani girl from Hyderabad, fell head over heels for each other after meeting each other in an online Ludo game.
The extremely tense ties between the two nations could not keep them separate and they decided to meet in Nepal to tie the knot.
As the lovebirds planned to spend their lives together, Indian forces decided against the idea and the husband was arrested earlier this year for helping his wife of Pakistani origin to enter the country on forged documents.
The couple reportedly tied the knot in Nepal and later settled in Bangalore, India. However, Iqra soon came under the radar of the Indian authorities. After arresting the duo, Iqra was repatriated to Pakistan and Yadav remains in a Bangalore prison.
Reports in the international media suggest that Indian authorities traced the girl as she used to make calls to Pakistan on Whatsapp.
