Two security officials martyred in Balochistan’s Khuzdar explosion

10:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
QUETTA – Two personnel were martyred when a security vehicle was targeted in an IED blast in Khuzdar city of Balochistan.

Reports said the vehicle was part of the convoy of SP Khuzdar’s motorcade and it was targeted near Jhalawan Complex.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to hunt the suspects involved in the attack.

More to follow…

