Ruet committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet in Islamabad today for sighting of Shawwal moon.

Chairman of the Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet at their respective headquarters for sighting of the moon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has projected that Eid ul-Fitr in 2026 will likely fall on March 21, following a complete 30-day Ramadan.

Suparco experts have noted that the probability of sighting the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 20 is very low. Consequently, Ramadan is expected to be observed for the full 30 days, with Eid celebrations taking place the following day.

Eid Weather Forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in various regions of Pakistan from March 17 to 25, 2026, including the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to the NDMA, the westerly wave will primarily impact northern and western areas, bringing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to drop across the country during this period.

In Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore Division, and surrounding regions, widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected. Upper Punjab may also experience isolated hail during the storms, while southern districts such as Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Dera Ghazi Khan will see occasional rain and cloudy conditions.