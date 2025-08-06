FIA uncovers massive money laundering network linked to Bahria Town: Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has revealed that evidence of Rs 1.12 billion in money laundering and illegal funds transfer through hundi and hawala has emerged in the Bahria Town corruption case.

In an exclusive conversation, he claimed that when the FIA team arrived for the operation, there was an attempt to burn records — clear proof, he said, that something was being hidden.

Tarar stated that a hospital established within Bahria Town had been diverted from its original purpose and turned into a hub of illegal activities.

He further disclosed that the FIA, during its raid, seized hidden cash and critical documents from the hospital. Cash and other documents were allegedly being moved via ambulances.

The Information Minister said a forensic audit of the recovered records is underway, and more details will surface soon. According to him, crucial evidence gathered during the FIA operation indicates direct contact between the Bahria Town administration and individuals named Imran and Qaiser Amin, both of whom were reportedly involved in illegal hundi and hawala operations.

Tarar questioned: “If there was nothing illegal happening, why was there an attempt to destroy the records?” He emphasized that under Malik Riaz’s leadership, billions of rupees were transferred abroad through illegal channels, harming the national economy and violating state laws.

He stated that Bahria Town and Malik Riaz now face serious allegations of money laundering and corruption, and there is no escape. “Running won’t help — it’s better to surrender to the law,” he said.

He also reassured that the rights of citizens living in Bahria Town are protected and will not be affected, but the law will take its course.

It is noteworthy that just a day earlier, the FIA raided a Bahria Town facility in Islamabad to recover financial records and payment files. During the operation, hidden documents related to ongoing investigations into irregularities were recovered from a private charitable hospital building.