Romania launches Pakistan Navy’s offshore patrol vessel

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN (Desig), the most modern offshore patrol vessel, was launched at Romania’s M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati yesterday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony, according to a Pakistan Navy news release.
Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief highlighted the importance of maritime security under the prevailing conventional and non-conventional maritime threats to energy and trade highways passing through the Indian Ocean Region.
In this context, he underscored that the Pakistan Navy had tremendous contribution in successfully providing a secure sea environment for maritime trade since 2004.
Admiral Niazi expressed his confidence that the induction of multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms, equipped with the latest weapons and sensors suite, would further strengthen combat capability of the Pakistan Navy fleet in safeguarding maritime frontiers while ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, especially in the Arabian Sea.
He also commended the exceptional professionalism and dedication of DAMEN Shipyard in putting steel into a warship in short span of time, while underscoring the trust and confidence of Pakistan Navy in M/s DAMEN.
The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from the Romanian Government and Navy, Pakistan Navy, M/s DAMEN and notables from the Pakistani community in Romania.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
