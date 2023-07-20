Pakistan Navy inducts modern warships PNS Tipu Sultan, Shahjahan

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has strengthened its fleet by induct two modern warship – PNS Tipu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan – during a ceremony in a southern port city of Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif as chief guest while Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister acknowledged Pakistan Navy efforts in ensuring seaward defence and contribution towards regional peace.

Induction ceremony of 02 Type 054 A/P Frigates PNS #SHAHJAHAN & #TIPPUSULTAN held at Khi. Federal Minister of Defence @KhawajaMAsif graced the occasion as CG. Federal Minister acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence & contribution towards regional peace. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TmqFlPrb4S — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) July 20, 2023

Naval Chief marked the induction of modern ships whereby achieving a major milestone in modernizing Pakistan Navy fleet. He also acknowledged the support of Government of Pakistan for various PN modernization projects.