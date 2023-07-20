How to apply online for renewal of passport?

LAHORE – All inland and overseas Pakistan are now able to apply for the renewal of machine readable passport through an e-Services portal.

Applicants are required to access the user-friendly e-service portal of the Passport department to apply for the renewal.

What Documents Are Required for Renewal

For the online renewal of the passport, applicants are required to gathering the following mandatory documents:

A clear and valid digital photograph with maximum size of 5MB

A valid National Identity Card (NIC) issued by NADRA

A photo of the applicant’s old passport

Applicants can use their credit or debit cards to pay fee for the renewal