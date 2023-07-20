Jannat Mirza hits back at critics over Imran Khan comparison

In the vibrant world of social media, Jannat Mirza shines like a star, captivating millions of followers with her creativity and charm. As a brilliant Tiktoker, model, and actor, her popularity knows no bounds. Recently, the Tiktok sensation found herself at the centre of attention when she playfully compared her follower count to that of none other than the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. In an interview with Hassan Choudary, Jannat Mirza humorously remarked that she might just have the same number of followers as Imran Khan, or maybe even more!

While her light-hearted comparison seemed innocent enough, the video clip quickly made rounds on social media, sparking debates and drawing criticisms from various quarters. However Mirza, never one to shy away from voicing her thoughts, responded to the criticism during her fan's Questions and Answers session. She clarified that she is a staunch supporter of Imran Khan, standing by him during challenging times when others seemed to have turned their backs. In fact, Imran Khan's social media team even reached out to her, expressing their gratitude for her unwavering support.

In her usual fashion, Jannat Mirza gracefully handled the situation, stating that the intention behind her playful comparison was never to stir controversies. Instead, it was all in good fun, celebrating the camaraderie between her and the Prime Minister in terms of social media presence. Brushing off the negativity, she urged her fans to focus on positivity and love rather than getting tangled in unnecessary debates.

And indeed, Jannat Mirza has plenty of reasons to celebrate. With a staggering 22.9 million followers on Tiktok and 4.4 million followers on Instagram, she has built an impressive online community that cherishes her every move. However, as the comparison clarified, when it comes to other platforms, the Prime Minister stands out with a massive fan following - 13 million on Facebook, 19.5 million on Twitter, and 8.5 million on Instagram. Not to mention, his newly established Tiktok account garnered a staggering 3.3 million followers within a day.

In a world where social media defines fame and influence, both Mirza and Khan hold their distinct places, each drawing admiration and support from their dedicated fans. Despite the occasional debates, her passion for her craft and her unwavering support for the Prime Minister remains evident.